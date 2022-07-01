Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $4.85 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

