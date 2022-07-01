Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 8,357 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $6,765,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 211,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,920 shares of company stock valued at $161,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

