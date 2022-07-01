Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 465 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MMS stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $89.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.
In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
