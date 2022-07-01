Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 465 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.