Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Simulations Plus worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Simulations Plus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $49.33 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $996.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $2,418,212 in the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

