Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

