Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $109.20 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.