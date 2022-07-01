Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $11.37 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,912,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 258,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 163,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $49.92 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.