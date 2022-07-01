Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

