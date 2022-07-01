Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 415 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $246.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

