Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up approximately 3.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Chegg worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chegg by 39.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 92,096 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,214,000.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

