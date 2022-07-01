Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.79.

CGIFF opened at $6.15 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

