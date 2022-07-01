China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the May 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JINFF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

