China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the May 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JINFF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
