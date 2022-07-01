China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.85.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

