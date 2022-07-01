Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$16.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHP.UN. CIBC raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

CHP.UN opened at C$14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.28 and a 12 month high of C$15.91.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

