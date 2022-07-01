Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

