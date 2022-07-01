CIBC Lowers Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CSH.UN opened at C$11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.63. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.15.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (Get Rating)
