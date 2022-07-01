CIBC Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$15.75

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.75.

Shares of SIA opened at C$12.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.51. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$12.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$945.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$174.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

