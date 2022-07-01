Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. 545,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,581,070. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

