Citigroup Lowers TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $150.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,312 shares of company stock worth $2,731,952. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,615,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 216,131 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $17,308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.