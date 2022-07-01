Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

C stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

