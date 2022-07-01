Citigroup Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $116.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.96.

NKE opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88. NIKE has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

