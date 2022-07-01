ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.05. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 48,172 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.09.

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.