CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Trading Down 5.6%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.