CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Trading Down 5.6%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

