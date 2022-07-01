Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Down 50.8% in June

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of COHN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. 1,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,567. The company has a market cap of $16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.68) million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

