Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,489. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $18.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

