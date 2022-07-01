Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Collins Foods’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Collins Foods Company Profile

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. It also operates 251 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, as well as 17 restaurants in Germany, and 29 in the Netherlands.

