Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Collins Foods’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Collins Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
