Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

