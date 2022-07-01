Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $39.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
