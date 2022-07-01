Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

