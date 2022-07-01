Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

About Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.