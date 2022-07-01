Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Shares Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 235,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,484. Commerzbank AG has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank AG will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZBY. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.64) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

