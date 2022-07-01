Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Community Bank System from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

CBU opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

