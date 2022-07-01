Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given New CHF 130 Price Target at Societe Generale

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 226,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,512. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

