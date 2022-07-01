Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 61.4% in June

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Shares of MGDDF remained flat at $$26.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

