Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 61.4% in June

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.
Shares of MGDDF remained flat at $$26.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.