Compass Point Cuts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $20.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

