Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $4.55. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 1,654 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 45.81%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.