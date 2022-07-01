Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $4.55. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 1,654 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
