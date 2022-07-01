Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,525.00

Conceal (CCX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,525.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,247.94 or 0.99947700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00215680 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00244216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00115790 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004695 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,350,958 coins and its circulating supply is 12,637,931 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

