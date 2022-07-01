ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.1% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

