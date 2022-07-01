Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 21,308 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 8.5% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,556,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 75,485 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.