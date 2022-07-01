Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.42. 2,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

