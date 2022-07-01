Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

STZ.B stock traded up $14.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 154. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,630.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.16. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $107.51 and a 52-week high of $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

