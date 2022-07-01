Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 202.0% in June

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a growth of 202.0% from the May 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CNTX stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

