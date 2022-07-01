Contrasting Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

79.2% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marathon Oil and Antero Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 2.91 $946.00 million $2.87 7.83 Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.06 -$186.90 million ($1.30) -23.58

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 35.01% 16.78% 10.43% Antero Resources -7.80% 10.73% 4.50%

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 1 4 8 1 2.64 Antero Resources 0 2 6 1 2.89

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus price target of $31.53, suggesting a potential upside of 40.27%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.86%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Antero Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.