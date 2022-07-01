Contrasting Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sunworks alerts:

This table compares Sunworks and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.50 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.46 Energizer $3.02 billion 0.68 $160.90 million $2.48 11.69

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunworks and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energizer 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sunworks currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 254.84%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.80%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Energizer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90% Energizer 6.06% 56.03% 4.33%

Summary

Energizer beats Sunworks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, and children's and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, Hard Case, Dolphin, Varta, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, and Bahama & Co; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.