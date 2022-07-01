Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF accounts for 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $117.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.02.

