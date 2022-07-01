Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 2,968 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

