Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 86 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $5,018,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

