Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

