Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

