Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $113.12 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

