Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,145 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

